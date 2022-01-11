Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,646. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $427.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

