Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

