Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 235.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

