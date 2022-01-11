Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 232,250 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

