Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $253,332.38 and $3,425.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005947 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

