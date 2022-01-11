Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.