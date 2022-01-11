Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.85.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $664.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

