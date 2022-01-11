Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 68,964 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 311.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.