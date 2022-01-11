Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

ETN stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

