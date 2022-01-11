Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

NYSE:LIN opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.10. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

