Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

