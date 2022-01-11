Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

