Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.