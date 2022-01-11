BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

