Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,426.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

