Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOLIF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.