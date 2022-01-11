BNP Paribas Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.
Shares of CS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
