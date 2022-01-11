BNP Paribas Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of CS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

