Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

