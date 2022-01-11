Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. 26,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,063. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

