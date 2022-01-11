Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,324. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

