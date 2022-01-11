Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

