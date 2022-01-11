Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

BXSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

