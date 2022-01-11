BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

