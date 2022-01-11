BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,586,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCPC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

