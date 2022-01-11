BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

