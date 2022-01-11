BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

