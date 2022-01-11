BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,388,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,202,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.94% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,546,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

