BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,010,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.18% of Exelon worth $3,867,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

