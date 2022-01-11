BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Sherwin-Williams worth $4,944,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

