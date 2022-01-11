BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,327,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

