BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $869.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $922.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

