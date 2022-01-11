BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Charter Communications worth $6,108,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $605.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.08 and its 200 day moving average is $715.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

