BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:BGR opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
