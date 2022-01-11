Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $57,440.75 and $5.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.52 or 0.07421342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.24 or 0.99824546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

