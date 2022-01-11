BiFi Trading Down 22% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. BiFi has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $64,254.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00203829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00458209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

