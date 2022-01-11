Berenberg Bank Reiterates €186.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €174.42 ($198.20).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €174.35 ($198.13) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €154.98. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.