Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.