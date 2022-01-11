Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

