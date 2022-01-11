Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 151,933 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. DURECT makes up 1.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

