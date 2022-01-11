Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $467.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

