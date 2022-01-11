Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00208935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00474144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

