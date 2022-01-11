Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

