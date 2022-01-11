Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

