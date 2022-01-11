Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.01 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

