Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 770.39 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.