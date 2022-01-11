Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.