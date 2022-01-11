Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.

Shopify stock opened at $1,131.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

