Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Amundi bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.