Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Amundi bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.