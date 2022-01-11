Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 600,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

