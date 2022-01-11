Barclays Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $115.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

PRU opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

